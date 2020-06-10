DANIEL C. DORMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DANIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel C.

Dorman

Formerly of Ellwood City

Daniel C. Dorman, 63, of Youngsville, Pa., formally of Ellwood City, died on June 5, 2020, at the Rouse Warren County Home in Youngsville, Pa.

He was the son of the late Robert P. and Janice (Dick) Dorman and he was born in Limestone, Maine on May 22, 1957.

He is survived by his son, Tom Dorman and his wife, Jennifer of Carrollton, Ga.; stepson, Brandley Nuttall and his wife, Jennifer of Tidioute, Pa.; stepdaughter, Jessica Nuttall of Tidioute, Pa.; three grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; brother, Robert Dorman and his wife, Debra of Youngsville, Pa.; sister, Cathy Bonzo and her significant other, Charles R. Stevens, Sr of Butler, Pa.

Dan attended Riverside High School in Ellwood City and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Dorothy Bondarek.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 12 to 1 p,m. with funeral services following at 1 p.m. at the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue, with Pastor Dennis Arndt, officiating.

Interment will follow at Lillyville Church of God Cemetery in Ellwood City, PA.

You may read the obituary, sign his guestbook, or send condolences at: www.turnerfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Sixth Street
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-4504
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved