Daniel Lewis Stamm



Formerly of Ellwood City



Daniel Lewis Stamm, 93, passed Sunday, October 11, 2020.



Daniel was born June 28, 1927, in New Castle, Pa., to the late Daniel Maurice and Alice Amelia Bentrim Stamm. He spent much of his life in Ellwood City, Pa., where he met the love of his life, Monna Daub. The two married and spent 68 years together. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He and Monna had a Christmas tree farm and he also worked for many years in lumber before retiring in 1991. Daniel and Monna were long time members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Ellwood City, PA. He was a 32nd Degree Freemason, a member of the Capital City Corvair Club, and the Piedmont Chevy Club. He wrote 83 articles for the Oliver/Hart Par Tractor Magazine. The Oliver tractor he restored was the one he learned to drive when he was 14. He was a regular participant at local car shows, Cruz Ins, and won many trophies, and was the oldest participant in the competitions.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2100 Buffaloe Rd., Garner, NC 27529.



He is survived by his devoted wife, Monna; children, Kathryn Stamm Hart and husband, Jerry, Daniel Stamm and wife, Liz, and Brian Stamm and wife, Mary Ellen; grandchildren, Benjamin Hart, Caroline Stamm, Emily Stamm, Alisa Hart, Christopher Stamm, Rebecca Stamm, Matthew Stamm, Andrew Stamm; and a great-granddaughter, Emma Hart.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, N.C.; Lord of Life Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, Garner, N.C.; or Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, Ellwood City, PA.



