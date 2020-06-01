David E. Guy
David E. Guy

South New Castle Borough

David E. Guy, 72, of South New Castle Borough, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his residence due to complications of Agent Orange exposure.

Born December 22, 1947, in New Castle, he was the son of the late Walter I Guy Jr. and Helen Shultz Guy of West Pittsburg. He was married to Mary Jo "Pudgy" Kromka Guy for 18 years, she survives.

Dave worked as an equipment operator at Blair Strip Steel for 28 years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Vietnam. He was a member of the VFW # 8106 in New Galilee and the American Legion # 749 in Wampum. Dave was a member and vice president of the Croatian Club # 522 in West Pittsburg. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and NASCAR. He loved bonfires, and spending time with friends and family.

In addition to his wife and mother, survivors include daughter, Rachel Teegarden of Ellwood City; son, Brian (Tina) Guy of Ellwood City; two sisters, Jacqualine (Larry) Price of West Pittsburg, and Mary Ann (Dave) McConahy of Largo, Fla.; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Military Rites will be observed by the Veteran's Honor Guard. Visitors should observe Covid-19 protocol by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center or Allegheny Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jun. 1, 2020.
