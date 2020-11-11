1/
DAVID MICHAEL "BIG DAVE" SEDGWICK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Michael 'Big Dave' Sedgwick

Ellwood City

David Michael 'Big Dave' Sedgwick, 43, of Ellwood City, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 8, 2020, as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Born July 24, 1977, in Rochester, to Robert and Debra (Tate) Sedgwick, of Wampum. He was employed with Reno Bros. Mechanical Contractors. He served in the Army Reserves and was a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, New Castle Chapter. Heavy D loved to shoot pool, shoot guns, and ride his motorcycle with friends and family.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his four children, Alyssa Sedgwick, Ellwood City, Jonathan Sedgwick, U.S. Army, Dillan Sedgwick, Ellwood City and Emily Sedgwick, Ellwood City and two brothers, Robert Sedgwick, Ellwood City and Michael and Kasie Sedgwick, New Castle.

Friends will be received Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Interment will follow in the Reformed Presbyterian Cemetery, New Galilee.

The family request no flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home, for his children.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved