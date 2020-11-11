David Michael 'Big Dave' Sedgwick
Ellwood City
David Michael 'Big Dave' Sedgwick, 43, of Ellwood City, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 8, 2020, as a result of a motorcycle accident.
Born July 24, 1977, in Rochester, to Robert and Debra (Tate) Sedgwick, of Wampum. He was employed with Reno Bros. Mechanical Contractors. He served in the Army Reserves and was a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, New Castle Chapter. Heavy D loved to shoot pool, shoot guns, and ride his motorcycle with friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his four children, Alyssa Sedgwick, Ellwood City, Jonathan Sedgwick, U.S. Army, Dillan Sedgwick, Ellwood City and Emily Sedgwick, Ellwood City and two brothers, Robert Sedgwick, Ellwood City and Michael and Kasie Sedgwick, New Castle.
Friends will be received Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME,
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Interment will follow in the Reformed Presbyterian Cemetery, New Galilee.
The family request no flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home, for his children.