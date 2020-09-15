Dayne Frederick Wahl, M.D
Zelienople
Dayne Frederick Wahl, M.D., age 88, of Zelienople, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family.
Born August 25, 1932, in Evans City, he was the son of the late Frederick Buhl Wahl and Lena Ross Wahl.
Dr. Wahl graduated from Evans City High School, where he lettered in the band as a drummer, track and field in high jump and pole vaulting, as well as basketball. He successfully completed an undergraduate program through the University of Pittsburgh. He then went on to receive a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a Captain while completing his internship as a board-certified general practitioner with a subspecialty in Ear, Nose and Throat. Dr. Wahl then returned home to fulfill a life-long dream of serving his community as a family physician. He also joined Butler Memorial Hospital. With this came responsibilities to admit and treat patients, as well as performing Ear, Nose and Throat surgeries, serving as the emergency room physician and managing pregnancies. He was responsible for literally delivering thousands of babies, with many delivered at home, within our community. He was instrumental in introducing the oral Polio vaccine to our community, serving as the Seneca Valley School physician, the Lutheran Children's Home physician, and the North Washington Rodeo physician.
He served in total as a solo rural general practitioner from 1960-1990, when he was then joined by his oldest son, Dr. Jeffry R. Wahl.
Dr. Wahl was a member of the Butler Medical Society, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Evans City Sportsman Club, and the Resurrection Band. Dr. Wahl was an active member of the Syria Shrine and a fifty-year member of the Harmony Lodge N.O. 429 F&AM.
Dr. Wahl was known in Zelienople for his perfectly manicured lawn and beautiful landscaping. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting in Pennsylvania, Texas, and Colorado. He and his wife, Shirley, also enjoyed travelling the world and taking yearly family vacations. Most of all, Dr. Wahl enjoyed the company of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 64 years, Shirley Nulph Wahl; his children, Jeffry R. (Karen L.) Wahl, M.D., Susan (Dale) Krysinski, Ann (Brian S.) Pagel, R.N., and Michael J. (Kathryn) Wahl, M.D., and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Dr. Wahl was preceded in death by his brother, Ross; his sister, Helen; and his grandson, Jason R. Wahl.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on both Thursday, September 17, 2020, and Friday, September 18, 2020, at BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME INC., 324 East Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. Peter's Reformed Church, 320 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063, with the Rev. James R. Bertoti officiating.
Dr. Wahl will be laid to rest at Evans City Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Zelienople Area Public Library, 227 S. High St., Zelienople, PA 16063 or to St. Peter's Reformed Church at the address above.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
