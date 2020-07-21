1/
DeAnn Shaffer
DeAnn Shaffer

Formerly of Ellwood City

DeAnn Shaffer, 56, of Alexandria, Va., formerly of Ellwood City, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after a long battle with Leukemia.

Born in Spokane, Wash., on December 16, 1963, DeAnn was the daughter of David C. Shaffer of Ellwood City and the late Mary Ann Shaffer. A graduate of Lincoln High School, Thiel College and George Mason University, where she received her MBA, DeAnn formerly worked as the CFO of the National Osteoporosis Society.

In addition to her father, DeAnn is survived by her brother, Christopher Shaffer of Boyers, Pa., and her aunts, Sheila Micklish of Koppel, Brenda Renner of Chewton, and Clara Micklish of Oil City.

Due to the current pandemic and DeAnn's wishes, there will be no public services.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jul. 21, 2020.
