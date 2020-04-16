Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222

DEBORAH MCDONALD


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
DEBORAH MCDONALD Obituary
Deborah McDonald

Ambridge

Deborah McDonald, 69, of Ambridge, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Concordia Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, Pa.

Deborah was born on January 31, 1952, in Ellwood City to the late Bernard L. and Frances M. (Vincik) Brown. She graduated from the Lawrence County VO-Tech in 1969, where she studied business, and from Kent State University in 1973, with a degree in both business and marketing. Deborah worked as an assistant marketing director for Fast Lane Food Stores for 20 years, and later for Acosta Sales and Marketing.

She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Garrett of Jackson, Miss. and Barbara (Kasey) Best of Ellijay, Ga.; her son, Robert Delposen of Ambridge; her grandchildren, Chase Beil, Caleb Delposen, Laylah Delposen and Kaley Best, and her great-grandson, Elijah Beil. She is also survived by her sisters, Dorothy (Michael) Burcik of Florida, Sylvia (Kenneth) Grimes of White Twp. and Kathy (Bill) Fazenbaker of Ellwood City; her brothers, Robert Brown of Virginia and Thomas Brown of Chippewa Twp., and her life partner, James Jahoda.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Delposen and her sister, Betty Izzo.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a public service.

The funeral arrangements are entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.


logo

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEBORAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -