Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
View Map

DEBORAH SHIRLEY


1960 - 2020
DEBORAH SHIRLEY Obituary
Deborah Shirley

Ellwood City

Deborah Shirley, 59, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center following a battle with MS.

Deborah was born on April 6, 1960, in McKeesport, Pa. to the late Darlene (Hamm) Allison and Robert H. Shirley of Ellwood City. She attended Lincoln High School. Deborah had worked as a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) at Hillview Manor and later for Angels Cleaning Service.

Deborah is survived by three daughters, twins, Dawn Lamenza of New Castle and Dana (Coleman) Ratliff of Freedom and Beth (John) Peterson of Morristown, Ind.; her twelve grandchildren; her siblings, Ronald (Deb) Shirley, Susan (Albert) Carusone, Ken (Sherri) Shirley, Lori Kimmel, Michael Rozzi, Melissa Kimmel (Gerrad Dober), Bobbi (Shawn) Thornley, and Marianne (Dan) Yurich. She is also survived by her 32 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and her nephew, Matthew Kimmel.

Deborah's family would like to thank the 5 Main Nursing Staff and the Doctors at the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, with Rev. R. Tod Custer officiating.


Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jan. 31, 2020
