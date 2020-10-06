Debra Jean Wright
Franklin Township
Debra Jean Wright, age 63, of Franklin Twp., passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family on October 4, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born August 19, 1957, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Martin J. Miller and Betty V. Spires Miller.
Debra was a graduate of the Seneca Valley Class of 1975. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Ellwood City, where she sang in the choir, was a member of the Faith Circle, the Women of the ELCA, as well as being on the synodical board. For eleven years, Debra helped kids as a Band Booster, and supported her kids as a 4-H Leader and show mom for 15 years. She worked for eleven years at Harmony Dry Cleaners, and seven years as a cook at Burger King. Above all, Debra loved her family and will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved husband of 45 years, Scott L. Wright, whom she married July 18, 1975; her three children, James (Jamie) Wright of Harmony, Cherrie (David) Reiber of Grove City and Rachel (Albert) Gordon of Slippery Rock; her ten grandchildren, Caleb, Brock, Hannah, Isaac, Lane, Addison, Emmett, Ali, Carissa and Bre; her siblings, Karen (Don) Covert, Polly Angeletti, Vicki Reiser, Linda Kraus, Ernest (Linda) Miller and Frank (Josie) Miller; step-siblings, Vaughn (Missy) Ramsey, Paul, Albert and Bobby Leasure and Albert Waltz and Laurie Waltz-Hruska, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Ray Waltz.
Debra's family will welcome friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 207 Spring Ave, Ellwood City, PA 16117 with Pastor Peggy Suhr-Barkley, officiating.
Debra will be laid to rest at Camp Run Church Cemetery in Franklin Twp.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.