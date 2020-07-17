1/1
DONALD DUANE CRAWFORD
Donald Duane Crawford

Formerly of Ellwood City

Donald Duane Crawford, 93, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020, at the Fairfax Nursing Center, Fairfax Virginia.

Mr. Crawford was born on March 19, 1931, in Karns City, Pa., to the late Melvin and Clara (Waddington) Crawford. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Mr. Crawford worked for U.S. Steel, Mathews Conveyer Co. and Babcock & Wilcox for many years before moving to Manassas, Va. to work for the Federal Government, finally retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Manassas, Va.

Mr. Crawford was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Crawford and his younger brothers, Robert and Thomas Leroy Crawford.

He is survived by his son, Donald J. Crawford and daughter-in-law, Yvonne of Huntsville, Ala. and his younger sisters, Audrey Peters of New Castle, Pa. and Verna Stinson of Granite Bay, Calif.

There will be no public service and cremation proceedings will be managed by the JEFFERSON FUNERAL CHAPEL, ALEXANDRIA, VA at his request.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
