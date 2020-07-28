1/1
DONALD J. MUDRIC II
Donald J. Mudric II

Formerly of Ellwood City

Mr. Donald J. Mudric II, 63, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away on July 20, 2020, at his residence.

Donald was born on July 28, 1957, in Ellwood City to Donald J. and Georgian (Bevivino) Mudric of Ellwood City, He graduated from Lincoln High School with the Class of 1975. While living in Ellwood City, Don worked at Garrett's. He then moved to Denver where he worked for McDonald-Douglas which later became Boeing, followed by him moving to Decatur, Alabama and most recently working for United Launch Alliance. Don built the third stage booster for the spaceship which was sent to Pluto. He enjoyed golfing and photography.

He is survived by his parents; his son, Donald J. Mudric III of Baden and his brother, Mark (Leslie) Mudric of Ellwood City.

A memorial Mass for Don will be held at the Holy Redeemer Church at a later date. Local funeral arrangements are entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City .

Memorial contributions in Don's name may be made to the Holy Redeemer Angel Fund.




Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222
