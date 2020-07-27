1/1
Donald J. Parker
Donald J.

Parker

Ellwood City

Donald J. Parker, 83, of Ellwood City, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Quality of Life Services in New Castle, Pa.

Born in Ellwood City on November 19, 1936, Don was the son of the late George H. and Lillian Ketterer Parker. Don is survived by his wife, the former Carol A. Behringer whom he married on August 22, 1970. For over 65 years, Don owned and operated Parker's Sweepers in Ellwood City and Beaver Falls.

Don was a very proud and active member of the Ellwood City Lions Club. He joined the club on October 1, 1960, and was president in 1970-1971 and again in 1983-1984. He was also the club secretary and was honored with a Life Membership in the Ellwood City Club. Don received his 50year service pin in 2011 and was recognized by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. In 2002 Don was named to the Lions Honor Roll for District 14-N and also received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award from Lions International, Lions highest honor.

Besides his wife Carol, Don is survived by his three children, Bradley (Dawn) Parker of New Castle, Russell (Lindsey) Parker of Ellwood City and Dawn Marie Parker (Donald Davis) of Wampum, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by a brother, George R. Parker and two sisters, Patricia Ann and Jacquelyn K. Parker.

Friends may call at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held for Don at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas O'Brien of the 1st Christian Church. Interment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contribution can be made to the Ellwood City Lions Club Student of the Month Program in care of the funeral home.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jul. 27, 2020.
