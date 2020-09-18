1/1
Donald R. Holfelder
Donald R. Holfelder

Franklin Township

Donald R. Holfelder, 82, of Franklin Township, passed away at Providence Care Center in Beaver Falls on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Born in Ellwood City on January 25, 1938, Donald was the son of the late Harry and Velma Bowers Holfelder. Donald was preceded in death by his wife, the former Ernestine Takas on October 25, 2017. They were married on October 4, 1958. Don attended North Star School and Lincoln High School. He had worked for American Planting in Zelienople and Veka in Fombell. Don was a custodian at North Star School, Riverside School District and PNC Bank. He also had his own lawn care business for over 35 years. Don was Presbyterian by faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing and motorcycle racing. He was a true Steelers fan.

Don is survived by his two sons, David (Denise) Holfelder and Dean Holfelder, both of Ellwood City; a granddaughter, Christy Lee Holfelder; a sister, Carol Smith of Ellwood City; a sister-in-law, Linda Holfelder of Baltimore, Md.; and a brother-in-law, Steve (Mary) Takacs of Wexford, Pa.

Besides his parents and wife, Ernestine, Don was preceded by his brother, Rev. Harry L. Holfelder and a brother-in-law, Terry R. Smith.

Friends may call at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport, on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Private interment will be in Zelienople Cemetery.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A Tomon Jr Funeral Home & Crematory
97 Grim Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1556
