Donna Jean Crawford, 88, a former resident of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Fairfax Nursing Center, Fairfax Virginia.

Mrs. Crawford was born on June 9, 1931, in Ellwood City, to the late Willard and Elma (Cameron) Deemer. She attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the Class of 1949. Mrs. Crawford worked for the Ellwood City Ledger and WFEM radio station for many years before moving to Manassas, Va. to work for the Federal government, finally retiring in 1995. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Manassas, Va.

Mrs. Crawford was preceded in death by her younger brother, Chester Deemer of Hemet, Calif.

She is survived by her husband, Donald D. Crawford, Fairfax, Va.; her son, Donald J. Crawford and daughter-in-law, Yvonne of Huntsville, Ala. and a daughter, Deborah Lordo and son-in-law, Donald G. Lordo, granddaughter, Kathleen Lordo and grandson, Donald G. Lordo, Jr., all of Cookeville, Tenn.

There will be no public service and cremation proceedings will be managed by the Jefferson Funeral Chapel, Alexandria, Va. at her request.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on May 15, 2020
