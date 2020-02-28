Home

Turner Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Sixth Street
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-4504

Doris Jean Mathieson

Doris Jean Mathieson Obituary
Doris Jean Mathieson

Ellwood City

Doris Jean Mathieson, 93, of Ellwood City, Pa., passed peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Carriage Manor Personal Care, in Shenango Township. She was the daughter of J. Ralph and Myrtle A. (Taylor) Moore and was born September 5, 1926, in Ellwood City.

She is survived by her four nephews, Jeffrey Moore of Kirkland, Wash., Keith Moore of Houston, Texas, Timothy Moore of Summer, Wash., and Thomas Moore of Fuquay-Varina, N.C. and her caregivers and friends, Jon and Patty Reno of Ellwood City.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Mathieson and two brothers, Henry and John Moore.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Prospect, Pa.

Arrangements entrusted to the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.

You may read and obituary, sign her guestbook, or send condolences at www. turnerfh.com


Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Feb. 28, 2020
