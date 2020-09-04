1/1
Dorothy C. Powell
Dorothy C.

Powell

Ellwood City

Mrs. Dorothy C. Powell, 91, of Ellwood City, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver.

Mrs. Powell was born on December 2, 1928, in Ellwood City to the late Antoni and Bernice (Lawrence) Mikosz. She was a member of the Lincoln High School class of 1946, and the Holy Redeemer Parish. A home maker, Dorothy had worked at the former J.C. Murphy's 5 & 10 Store for 3 years. Dorothy also was an avid reader.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna (Bruce) Zikeli and Cathy DeBlaso, both of Ellwood City; her sons, Michael Powell of Ellwood City and Stanley Powell of Perry Twp.; and her grandchildren, Carrie (Greg) Bieselt, Julie Zikeli and her fiancé Jim Keener, and Joshua (Ashley) Powell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph R. Powell whom she married on July 30, 1949 and passed away on December 16, 2001; her brothers, Joseph and John Mikosz; and her son-in-law, Larry DeBlaso Jr..

Visitation will be held on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Entombment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery, St. Peter's Mausoleum. Those attending the visitation and mass are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Powell's name may be made to the Holy Redeemer Angel Fund, Social Services.




Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Sep. 4, 2020.
