Dorothy I. "Peannie" Doherty
Dorothy I. 'Peannie'

Doherty

Wampum

Dorothy I. "Peannie" Doherty, 83, of Wampum, passed away peacefully after a short illness Monday, September 14, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born January 14, 1937, in Wampum, she was the daughter of the late William G. and Sarah E. Hairhoger Barber. She was married to Edward D. Doherty for 57 years; he passed on August 23, 2015.

She was a member of Clinton United Methodist Church. Peannie formerly owned and operated Doherty Personal Care Home. She enjoyed traveling and camping but her most cherished time was spent with her family.

Survivors include daughter, Vivian (Jim) Champion of Wampum, Pa.; two sons, Edward D. (Sharon) Doherty Jr. of Wampum and Randy (Jodi) Doherty of West Pittsburg; two sisters, Lois Panella of New Beaver and Nancy McConahy of Shenango Twp.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.

Abiding by Dorothy's wishes, a private memorial service will be held at Clinton United Methodist Church with Pastor David Keppen officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Clinton United Methodist Church, 1229 Old Rt. 18, Wampum, PA, 16157.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Sep. 16, 2020.
