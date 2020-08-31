1/
EDWARD RAYMOND GASPER
1944 - 2020
Edward

Raymond

Gasper

West Pittsburg

Edward Raymond Gasper, 75, of West Pittsburg Pa., passed away August 11, 2020, at Cadia Healthcare in Hagerstown, Md. following a lengthy illness.

Born November 26, 1944 in Ellwood City, Pa., he was the son of the late Vincent T. Sr. and Margaret (Eckler) Gasper.

Edward was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed attending NASCAR races. He was a truck driver and was proud of being a teamster. He also liked going to the casino.

Survivors include two sons, Justin (Amber) Gasper of Martinsburg, W.Va. and Jason Gasper of Pittsburgh, Pa.; two daughters, Arvada (Jeff) Morrissey of Springfield, Mo. and Erin Bell of Okla.; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 341 Main Street, Wampum.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
341 Main St.
Wampum, PA 16157
7247521545
