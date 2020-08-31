Edward
Raymond
Gasper
West Pittsburg
Edward Raymond Gasper, 75, of West Pittsburg Pa., passed away August 11, 2020, at Cadia Healthcare in Hagerstown, Md. following a lengthy illness.
Born November 26, 1944 in Ellwood City, Pa., he was the son of the late Vincent T. Sr. and Margaret (Eckler) Gasper.
Edward was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed attending NASCAR races. He was a truck driver and was proud of being a teamster. He also liked going to the casino.
Survivors include two sons, Justin (Amber) Gasper of Martinsburg, W.Va. and Jason Gasper of Pittsburgh, Pa.; two daughters, Arvada (Jeff) Morrissey of Springfield, Mo. and Erin Bell of Okla.; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 341 Main Street, Wampum.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com
.