ELEK JAMES BROWN
Elek James Brown

Franklin Township

Elek James Brown, 5, of Franklin Township, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, unexpectedly of cardiac arrest at his residence.

Born October 6, 2015, in Beaver, Pa., he was the son of James A. and Shannon Kay Higgins Brown.

Elek was a student at North Sewickley Church Pre-School. He loved numbers. He enjoyed Mario, painting and Leggos. Elek especially enjoyed time spent cooking with his Mama.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his grandparents, Cindy and Bud Courson, Christi and Bob Isabella, and Gary and Sandy Brown; great-grandfather, Jim and Donna Higgins and numerous beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Rev. Dennis Arndt of the Lilyville Church of God will officiate.

Interment will follow in Wurtemburg Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1545
