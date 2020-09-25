Emilia Kardasz Carcaise



Ellwood City



Emilia Kardasz Carcaise, 90, of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020, at the Lutheran Senior Life Passavant Community in Zelienople, Pa.



Born in Freedom, Pa., on May 15, 1930, Emilia was the daughter of the late Peter and Pazia Kardasz. Upon graduation from Freedom High School and later Duff's Business College in Pittsburgh, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked as an administrative assistant for the Secretary of State. Emilia was a charter member of the Ellwood City Lioness Club and was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish. Emilia married Dr. Michael A. Carcaise on June 16, 1954, and they resided in Ellwood City for over 30 years. She spent four years living in Virginia with her daughters before returning to Pennsylvania in 2019.



A loving mother, she is survived by nine of her children, Mary (Brian) Bisceglia of Portland, Ore., Michael B. (Vicki) Carcaise of West Palm Beach, Fla., Pamela Carcaise of Cranberry Twp., Karen (Ted) Laszlo of Denver, Colo., Alicia (Jay) Dwyer of Ellwood City, Patricia (Les) Edinboro of Richmond, Va., Joyce Carcaise and Jackie (Jeff) Johnston, both of Chesapeake, Va., and Kim Kross of Virginia Beach, Va. Emilia adored her 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Kristen Carcaise of Cranberry Twp., and her sister, Helene Schwartz of Chevy Chase, Md.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Michael A. Carcaise in 1994; her son, Peter David Carcaise; and three sisters, Mary Pethia, Sophie Shaughnessy and Anna Mannella.



Emilia always made holidays special with big gatherings, laughter and love. She was an adventurous woman who loved traveling, painting, playing the piano, musicals, chocolate and was also an avid reader. Emilia will be missed and remembered by her beautiful smile, infectious laughter and her unwavering faith. Michael and Emilia's legacy will live on through their children and grandchildren.



Services for Emilia are private. Her family suggests "paying it forward", do something kind for someone else in Emilia's memory.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.



