Emmett Jeffrey Rough
Emmett Jeffrey Rough

Ellwood City

Emmett Jeffrey Rough, 64, of Ellwood City, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at Quality Life Services in New Castle.

He was born on January 4, 1956, in Ellwood City, Pa., a son of the late Harold 'Sonny' and Sally (Romack) Rough. Mr. Rough enjoyed his friends, playing cards, watching football, and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and Steelers fan.

He is survived by a longtime best friend, Carol Spaulding; one brother, Ronald E. Rough and his wife Jeri of Ellwood City; and three nieces.

He is also preceded in death by one brother, Timothy Rough.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral Arrangements by the WILLIAM F. & ROGER M. DECARBO FUNERAL HOME, 926 Cunningham Avenue. On-line condolences can be sent to: www.williamrogerdecarbo.com.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, Inc. - New Castle
926 Cunningham Avenue
New Castle, PA 16101
724-652-6634
