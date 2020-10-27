Ernest G. Reyna
Butler
Ernest G. Reyna, 86, of Butler, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice Cabot following a short illness.
Born May 25, 1934, in Tucson, Arizona, he was the son of the late Raymond and Mary Garcia Reyna. He was married to Adela Elizondo Perez Reyna.
Ernest was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Civil Service at the Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Colorado, where he worked as an airplane parts shipper. An avid outdoorsman, "Grumpy" enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Adela at home; two sons, Ernest (Christine) Reyna Jr. and Jesus Martinez of Tucson Arizona; two daughters, Adela (Joe) Yarzebinski of Wampum, and Annette (Steve) Bergbigler of Butler; brother, Dicky Reyna of Tucson, Arizona; three grandchildren, Alezandra Reyna, Ricky (Laura) Cole, and Sarah Cole of Tucson; nine more grandchildren and forty great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Edna Reyna; two sons, Santiago and Freddy Martinez and a grandson, Lawrence "Greg" Tumlin.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday October 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Rev. Dave Keppen of the Wampum United Methodist Church will officiate.
Interment will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com
.