Evelyn 'Jean' LintzNorth Sewickley TownshipMrs. Evelyn "Jean" Lintz, 85 of North Sewickley Twp., passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at her residence.Jean was born on June 14, 1935, in Chippewa Twp., Beaver Falls, to the late Lawrence and Myrtle (Joy) Chapman. She attended Beaver Falls High School and graduated from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City. She was employed in the office of the Clyde M. Bartly Company Inc., and at Mario's Giant Eagle where she was the manager of the Deli and Restaurant departments, and later as a cashier from which she retired at the age of 78. Jean was a member of the Christ Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder, Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and Assistant Director for the Boarshead Festival. She was also a member of the Quilting Group, as she enjoyed sewing and seamstress work. Jean was very welcoming and her table was always open, she will be remembered for her famous apple dumplings and homemade noodles.She is survived by her daughters, Karen (James) Berkon of Arlington, Va., and Amy (Mark) Cramer of Ellwood City; her sons, Keith (Carol) Lintz of Southport, N.C., Jeffrey (Lorena) Lintz of Morgenton, N.C., and Kenneth (Lori) Lintz of North Sewickley Twp.; her 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Edith Swogger of Conway and Helen Simpson of Big Beaver.She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Lintz whom she married on June 25, 1952 and passed away on October 26, 2009, four brothers, and two sisters.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Interment will be at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.Jean's Family would like to give a special thanks to the Grane Hospice and their staff.