Francesco (Frank) DiCerbo
Francesco (Frank) DiCerbo

Neshannock Township

Francesco (Frank) DiCerbo, 71, of Neshannock Township, passed away the afternoon of November 6, 2020, at his residence.

Born on March 15, 1949, in Baia e Latina, Italy he was the son of the late Sebastiano and Nicolina DiTommaseo DiCerbo.

Frank is survived by his beloved wife, the former Marlene Walczak who he married on September 11, 1982. Frank was owner and operator of Cobra Manufacturing and Boa Trailer Company, until he retired.

He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Camillus Site.

Frank was a car and truck buff and enjoyed anything that had to do with cars. He enjoyed the outdoors, taking care of his yard, gardening and wine making. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Frank's greatest joy was the time he spent with his family.

In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his children, Marisa Leech and her husband, Kevin of Pittsburgh and Stefanie Ventura and her husband, Jason of Swansea, Mass.; one brother, Stefano DiCerbo and his wife, Giuseppina of Italy; two sisters, Maria Perrotta (Paul) of Ellwood City and Elena Ginocchi (Gaetano) of Bronx, N.Y.; two sisters-in-law, Sharon DiCerbo of New Castle and Donna DiCerbo of Passadena, Md.; one grandchild, Sebastian (Bash) and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by two brothers, Giuseppe and Antonio DiCerbo.

A Private Blessing Service will be held at the ED & DON DECARBO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 3000 Wilmington Road. Seminarian Merv Knieriem will officiate.

Entombment will be at Parkside Mausoleum.

The family suggest that any donations can be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.decarbofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
