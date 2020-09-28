1/1
Frank A. Schaffer
1969 - 2020
Frank A. Schaffer

New Galilee

Frank A. Schaffer, 51, of New Galilee, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Frank was born on August 4, 1969, in Ellwood City, to Frank A. Schaffer, Sr. and the late Fawnia (Eagan) Schaffer. He had attended Lincoln High School. Frank had worked for FCIS as a lineman and most recently was preparing to go and work with hurricane relief efforts in recent storm struck areas. Frank was a Harley Davidson enthusiast, and enjoyed working on cars, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his father and stepmother, Frank A. and Mary (Urgitus) Schaffer, Sr.; fiancée, Tammy Sobel of New Galilee; daughter, Ashley Pinkle, and stepdaughter, Autumn (Jeff) Callahan, both of Ellwood City; son, Frankie Schaffer of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Kate and Logan Callahan,; sisters, Carrie (Pete) Petrides of Alabama and Fawnia (Ralph) James of Ohio; and brothers, Tyler Schaffer and Daniel Schaffer, both of Ellwood City.

He was preceded in death by his mother, and his brother, Robert Schaffer.

Family and friends will be received on Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, with the Rev. Dennis Arndt officiating. Interment will be at the Lillyville Church of God Cemetery.




Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Sep. 28, 2020.
