Frank J. Ritorto, Jr.EllportMr. Frank J. Ritorto, Jr., 63, of Ellport, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.Mr. Ritorto was born on July 14, 1957, in Ellwood City, to the late Frank and Joanne E. (Timpano) Ritorto, Sr. Frank is a member of the Lincoln High School Class of 1976, and the Holy Redeemer Parish. He had worked at the Aetna Standard Eng. Co. in Ellwood City and later at Harmony Castings. Since 1997 he has worked at Herr-Voss as a fitter. In 1977, Frank joined the Wurtemburg Perry Twp. Volunteer Fire Department and most recently he has been serving as their safety officer. For the past few years Frank has been serving on the Ellport Boro Council. An avid golfer, Frank belonged to the Del-Mar Golf Course and served on their board of directors. He also is a member of the Sons of Italy #608 in Ellwood City.Frank is survived by his sons, Michael (Jennifer) Ritorto of North Sewickley Twp. and Frank Ritorto of Ellwood City; his grandchildren, Monroe Ritorto, Rocco Ritorto, and Charlotte Ritorto; his sisters, Valarie (Arden) Jones of Mt. Jackson and Melanie (Terry) Caravella of West Pittsburgh; his brother, Greg Ritorto of Ellwood City; his brothers-in-law, John (Kathy) Rugh of Ellwood City and Thomas (Kim) Rugh of West Sunbury, and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Carol (Rugh) Ritorto in 2019, and his in-laws, Tom and Nancy Rugh.Public visitation will be held on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8 p.m. and a private visitation for Fireman only will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father David Egan officiating. Those attending the funeral mass for Frank are asked to meet at the church. Private interment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery.Memorial contributions in Frank's name may be made to the Wurtemburg Perry Twp. Volunteer Fire Department.Those attending the visitation and funeral mass are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.