Frank OttavianiEllwood CityMr. Frank Ottaviani, 94, of Ellwood City, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his residence.Mr. Ottaviani was born in Ellwood City on May 26, 1926, to the late Cesare and Zelinda (Funari) Ottaviani. Frank had graduated from Lincoln High School and then enlisted with the U.S. Navy on May 25, 1944. He served as a Motor Machinist's Mate 3rd Class until his discharge in June of 1946. He was awarded the Pacific Theater Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon, and the Victory Medal. Following his service with the Navy, Frank graduated from carpentry school. For many years he worked as a finish carpenter for various contractors in the area. He also worked for the Babcock & Wilcox Steel Mill in Koppel, Beaver Falls, and Ambridge as a machine operator. An outdoorsman, Frank was an avid field trailer and enjoyed hunting grouse and woodchuck. He especially enjoyed his annual grouse hunting trip to Harrisville, Michigan. In 1980 he won the Pennsylvania Amateur Grouse Championship in Marienville, Pa. He was a long time member of the Beaver Valley Pointer-Setter Club, and the Holy Redeemer Parish. Frank also loved to fish, especially in his later years fishing three days a week at Lake Arthur.He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Karla Ottaviani of Zelienople, and his granddaughter, Lauren Ottaviani.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Franny (Santis) Ottaviani whom he married on June 10, 1961 and passed away on October 22, 2017; his sisters, Maria Ottaviani and Mary Elias; and his brothers, Dario Ottaviani, Donald Ott, and Anthony Ottaviani.Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Interment will be at the Locust Grove Cemetery. Mass attendees may meet at the church on Thursday by 9:50 a.m.Memorial contributions in Mr. Ottaviani's name may be made to the Holy Redeemer Angel Fund.Those attending the visitation and funeral mass are asked to follow CDC COVID 19 guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.