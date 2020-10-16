Gary W. Hackett
Beaver Falls
Gary W. Hackett, 84, of Chippewa Twp. and formerly of College Hill passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Gary was born in New Castle on June 3, 1936, to the late Hansel "Jack" and Esther (McQuiston) Hackett. He retired from Babcock and Wilcox Tubular Products as a machinist and carpenter. After retirement he worked as a machinist for various businesses and did carpentry jobs on the side. He was a dedicated employee for Hill and Kunselman Funeral Home for many years.
Gary had a kind and gentle spirit that was deeply devoted to his family. In addition to being a Champion Bowler he had a lifelong passion for baseball. Gary never missed an opportunity to share stories of his baseball days.
Gary was a member of New Brighton United Methodist Church, the Beaver Falls Lions Club and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha (Martsolf) Hackett in 2017; a brother, Jack L. Hackett and a sister, Marilyn Griffin.
Surviving are his three daughters and their husbands, Kathy and Ricky Roberts, Johnstown, Pa., Susan and Shawn Ruby, Dawson, Pa. and Jeanne and Edward Lauch, Wampum; eight grandchildren, Jared (Tiffany) Roberts, Daniel (Leslie) Roberts, Alicia Roberts, Kelley Marie (Joseph) Biondo, Jacob and Zachary Coakley and Edward and William Lauch; five great-grandchildren and a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Betty Hackett, Wampum.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where a service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. his pastor, Rev. Gary Hilton will officiate.
Interment will follow in Clinton Cemetery in Wampum
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to New Brighton United Methodist Church, 1033 6th Avenue, New Brighton, PA 15066.