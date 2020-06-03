Gertrude E. MyersEllwood CityMrs. Gertrude E. Myers, 85, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.Mrs. Myers was born on March 11, 1935, in Ellwood City to the late Edward and Emma (Burr) Hamilton. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the Class of 1953. Gertrude was employed by the Ellwood City Knitting Mill for 17 years and the Ellwood City Hospital in the housekeeping department from 1983 until her retirement in 2002. She enjoyed baking, crocheting and playing cards.She is survived by her daughters, Margaret (Robert) vandeGeijn of Pflugerville, Texas and Coleen Myers and Carol Miller, both of Ellwood City; her son, William (Martha) Myers, Jr. of Monaca; her grandchildren, Bryce, Pierce, and Chase vandeGeijn, Scott and Lace Miller, Jade (Alex) Caldararo and William Wyatt Myers; her great-grandchildren, Piper Miller and Jeffrey Leddon and her sister-in-law, Anna Hamilton of Franklin Twp.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William R. Myers, Sr. whom she married on May 29, 1953 and passed away on August 21, 2000; her sisters, Catherine Piper, Wilma Cowan and Emma Moss; her brothers, William, Allen, Edward, and Lemont Hamilton and her son-in-law, Larry A. Miller.Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, with Rev. Ray Start officiating. Interment will be at the Locust Grove Cemetery.