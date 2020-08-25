Glenn M. Freed



Ellwood City



Glenn M. Freed, 79, of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on August 23, 2020.



Born November 9, 1940, in Beaver Falls, Pa., he was the son of the late Martin and Olive Freed. He was married to the late Robyn Wasser Freed.



He served as an accountant at Fort Eustis, Virginia in the United States Army from 1959 until 1962, when he was honorably discharged. He then served in the Army Reserves until 1964 in St. Louis, Missouri. He had the pleasure and honor of being the General's driver during his time in the Army. He worked as a crane operator in the mill and later worked as a bricklayer until his retirement. He also held the titles of teacher and EMT over the years.



He enjoyed fishing, attending auctions and spending time with his granddaughters.



Glenn is survived by his stepson, Josh Wright of Mercer; close friends, Brian and Heather Detch of Evans City and Todd and Marianne Zimmerman of Wampum, and granddaughters, Alicia and Emily Detch.



There will be no public service. Glenn wished to have a celebration of life, which the family will plan at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Glenn's name to Riding For The Cure in Butler County.



