Gloria Jean NavolioButlerGloria Jean Navolio, 79, of Butler, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Providence Care Center in Beaver Falls.She was born October 28, 1940, in Ellwood City, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Young) Giglio.Surviving are her son, David (Dee) Navolio of Glen Allen, Va.; a daughter, Anita Toner of Las Vegas, Nev.; her sister, Louise Fenechi of Sun City, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Maria Navolio, Joseph Navolio, Anthony Navolio, and Kimberly and Garrett Schultz; three brothers-in-law, Michael (Joyce) Navolio, John (Isabel) Navolio and Robert Navolio; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Navolio, who passed away June 27, 2001; a sister-in-law, Diane Navolio; and her brother-in-law, George Fenechi.A memorial service will be at a later date.Memorial donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053.Family would like to extend a special thanks to Providence Care Center Nursing Station 2B.