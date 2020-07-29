1/1
GLORIA MAE SHAFFER
Gloria Mae Shaffer

Formerly of Ellwood City

Gloria Mae Shaffer, formerly of Ellwood City, was born February 27, 1928, the daughter of the late Edward Gallaugher and Rose Zirock Gallaugher. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946 and lived in Port Saint Lucie Fla. for the last 34 years.

Gloria enjoyed cooking, crafts and playing games especially cards.

In addition to her parents Gloria was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Bernard Shaffer.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Shaffer Sill and son, Kevin Shaffer and one granddaughter.

Gloria enjoyed welcoming people to her home and to her table. No one was ever a stranger. If one was fortunate to be called "darlin" by her, it warmed your heart for days afterwards. She was "Mom Shaffer" to many people and that motherly love was genuine".

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jul. 29, 2020.
