Grace M. Haberman
Grace M. Haberman

Fombell

Mrs. Grace M. Haberman, 72, of Fombell, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Allegheny General Hospital.

Mrs. Haberman was born on August 31, 1948, in Braunschweig, Germany, to the late Tadeusz and Julia (Zoltak) Twarowski. She had graduated from Catholic School in Lawrenceville, and later from nursing school where she earned her certification as an LPN. During the 1980's, Grace worked at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh as an LPN. She is a member of the Holy Redeemer Parish and the Holy Redeemer Christian Mothers. She also was a member of the Legion of Mary and the Mystical Rose Society. Grace loved all animals, and enjoyed art and reading.

She is survived by her daughter, Krystyna Haberman (Jimmy Rose) of Pittsburgh; her son, Jamie Haberman III (Kim Toennies) of New York, N.Y.; her sisters, Diane A. (Steve) Nowocien Sr. and their son Steve Nowocien Jr. of Verona, and Stasia Twarowska of Pittsburgh; and her brother, Jan Twarowski and his partner Demond Lovelace of Washington D.C. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Steve Haberman and his girlfriend Terry Sendek of Fombell.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church. Entombment will be at the St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Pittsburgh.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Haberman's name may be made to the Beaver County Humane Society.




Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
