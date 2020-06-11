GUSTAVE "HUTCH" TETMIRE
Gustave 'Hutch' Tetmire

Ellwood City

Gustave 'Hutch' Tetmire, 70, of Ellwood City, Wayne Twp., passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital, although in ill health, his death was unexpected.

Born April 4, 1950, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Gustave and Erma Michaels Tetmire Sr. He was married on May 30, 1987, to Connie Tetmire for 33 years, she survives.

Hutch was a 1968 graduate of Riverside High School. Just after, he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1968 to 1972. Hutch retired from Nalco as a guard. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. He loved building clocks and cherished spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Connie and his daughter, Autumn Tetmire of Ellwood City.

He was preceded in death by his sister in infancy, Debra Jean Tetmire.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020, from 4 p.m. until the time of the Blessing Service at 6 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City, with Father Mark Thomas officiating.

Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery in Beaver Falls, with Military Honors conducted by the Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jun. 11, 2020.
