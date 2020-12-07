Helen D. BlinnPerry TownshipHelen D. Blinn, 95, of Perry Twp. (Wurtemberg), passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020, at UPMC Jameson. She was the daughter of the late Irvin and Leann (Miller) Bintrim and was born November 10, 1925.She is survived by her sons, Randy Blinn of Wurtemberg, and Kevan Blinn and his wife Jill of Ellwood City; grandchildren, Chris Maunder and his fiancée Ashley of Ellwood City, and Nicole Maunder of Ellwood City; great-grandson, Aaron Maunder; nieces, Terri Jo Juba, Dr. Michelle O'Neill and her husband Dr. Jake O'Neill, and Leslie Blinn; and several great-nieces and nephews.Helen and her husband Virgil were longtime active members of Wurtemberg Presbyterian Church; she was head of the "Quilters" and also their bookkeeper. She loved to travel with her family, and they visited 48 states and she also loved camping and baking home bread, pies, and cakes. Helen baked bread 2-3 days a week. She was employed with Bell Telephone. She loved spending times with her family and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Virgil H. Blinn; one brother, Clair Bintrim; brother-in-law, Malcolm Blinn; sister-in-law, Lorraine Blinn; and one nephew, Bruce Blinn.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, her services are private.Interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park in RochesterArrangements entrusted to the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.