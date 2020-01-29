|
Helen Louise 'Sue' Tetmeir
Ellwood City
Helen Louise "Sue" Tetmeir, 90, of Ellwood City, Pa., passed away on January 12, 2020, at Brighton Wellness and Rehab Center in Beaver, Pa., after a short illness. She was the daughter of the late August and Helen (Wagner) Tetmeir and was born at home in Ellwood City on October 18, 1929.
Youngest of eight children, she was preceded in death by brothers Gustave, Fredrick, John, and William, and sisters, Agnes (Lapinsky), Pauline (Brdar), and Elizabeth (Stasick).
She is survived by nieces, Polly Thomas, New Castle, Pa.; Kathy Dye, Casper, Wyo.; Becky Connell, Alexandria, Va.; Patty Brdar, Fort Myers, Fla.; Paula Stasick, Inverness, Fla.; and nephews, Michael Brdar, Rochester, Pa.; Gus Tetmeir, Ellwood City, Pa.; Mike Stasick, Tampa, Fla.; Bob Stasick, Louisville, Ky.; and Steve Tetmeir, California.
She worked in the cafeteria at Lincoln High School for 30 years and in her retirement enjoyed old movies on TMC, cooking, and always had a radio playing in her kitchen, enjoying more modern music by the BeeGees and Neil Diamond as well as "old timers" like Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, and Nat King Cole.
Interment will occur at a later date in Locust Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jan. 29, 2020