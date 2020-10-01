Helen M. NicelyWampumHelen M. Nicely, 96, of Wampum, Pa., passed away on September 28, 2020, at Beaver Health and Rehabilitation and Elder Care, in Aliquippa, Pa.She was the daughter of the late Edward G. and Martha (Ritter) McBride. She was born June 18, 1924, in Ellwood City, Pa.She is survived by her close and longtime friends, Bob and Beverly Hairhoger of Wampum, Pa., and Robert and Dorothy Miller of Wampum.Helen was 1942 graduate of Lincoln High School and a longtime and faithful member of Wampum Presbyterian Church. She was also a 50 plus year member of the Eastern Stars. Helen loved all animals, especially all her cats.She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Nicely and her two brothers, James R. and Charles McBride.Friends will be received from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, with Funeral Services following at 1 p.m. at TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue, with the Rev, Elizabeth Wallace officiating.Interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, located in Rochester, Pa.Arrangements entrusted to the TURNER FUNERAL HOME located at 6th and Park in Ellwood City.