1/1
Helen M. Nicely
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen M. Nicely

Wampum

Helen M. Nicely, 96, of Wampum, Pa., passed away on September 28, 2020, at Beaver Health and Rehabilitation and Elder Care, in Aliquippa, Pa.

She was the daughter of the late Edward G. and Martha (Ritter) McBride. She was born June 18, 1924, in Ellwood City, Pa.

She is survived by her close and longtime friends, Bob and Beverly Hairhoger of Wampum, Pa., and Robert and Dorothy Miller of Wampum.

Helen was 1942 graduate of Lincoln High School and a longtime and faithful member of Wampum Presbyterian Church. She was also a 50 plus year member of the Eastern Stars. Helen loved all animals, especially all her cats.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Nicely and her two brothers, James R. and Charles McBride.

Friends will be received from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, with Funeral Services following at 1 p.m. at TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue, with the Rev, Elizabeth Wallace officiating.

Interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, located in Rochester, Pa.

Arrangements entrusted to the TURNER FUNERAL HOME located at 6th and Park in Ellwood City.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Sixth Street
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-4504
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Turner Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved