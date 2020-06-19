Helen Mae Plaveczki
Helen Mae Plaveczki

Ellwood City

Helen Mae Plaveczki, 92, born on February 17, 1928, to the late John King Brouwere and Geraldine Amelia Brouwere, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Northview Estates.

Helen was a 1947 graduate of Lincoln High School. She was a homemaker who enjoyed her flower garden and was an avid reader. She was married to her husband, Michael Joseph Plaveczki, Sr. for 64 years before his passing on October 7, 2011. She was a member of the Beaver Falls Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

She is survived by a daughter, Marsha (Gary) Rutter of Ellwood City, and a son, Michael Joseph (Michele) Plaveczki, Jr. of Walnut, California. A granddaughter, Rachelle Rutter (Mickey) Urmann and two great-grandchildren, Michael Cole and Riley Paige Urmann also survive. Paul Plavecsky of Ellwood City, brother-in-law, and Anne Plavecsky of Florida, sister-in-law, survive along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Treat of Downey, California; brothers-in-law, Charles Treat, Frank Bennett, John, Bill, Louis, Steve, and Joseph Plavecsky; sisters-in-law, Ann Bennett, Marie Plavecsky, Irene Stead, and Juliet Plavecsky; and two nephews, Gary and Mark Treat.

No public visitation is planned.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Northview Estates and Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care.

Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to the Ellwood City Area Public Library.




Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Turner Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Sixth Street
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-4504
