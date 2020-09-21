Henry J. Rafacz
Wampum
Henry J. Rafacz, 90, of Wampum passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 10, 1930, in Fallentimber, Pa., he was the son of the late John and Josephine Gaul Rafacz . He was married to Bessie Elizabeth Stiles Rafacz for 66 years when she passed away August 31, 2020.
Henry retired from Babcock and Wilcox Hot Finish in Beaver Falls following 33 years of service. He was an active member of the former St. Monica's and Queen of Heaven Parish in Wampum. He was a member of the Holy Name Society and always looked forward to their annual Easter Bread Sale. He currently is a member of Holy Redeemer Parish. Henry enjoyed going back to his family homestead and reminiscing about his many years in the Boy Scouts. Henry was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. An avid outdoorsman, Henry especially enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Family was his life; he cherished time spent with them. He loved joking playfully with his grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Denise (Mark) Loccisano of Fredericksburg, Va., and Carol (Charlie) Monks of Franklin, Tenn.; two sons, John (Tom) Rafacz of Skokie, Ill., and Jim (Melissa) Rafacz of Enon Valley; sister, Irene Zajac of Wampum; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren with another one on the way any day.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Frank, John, Joe, Chester, Raymond, and Edward Rafacz.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, September 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Redeemer Church on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Father Mark Thomas will officiate. Interment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com