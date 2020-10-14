Herbert F.PattonEllwood CityMr. Herbert F. Patton, 85, of Ellwood City, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the UPMC Cranberry Place in Cranberry Twp.Mr. Patton was born on June 20, 1935, in West Homestead, Pa., to the late Herbert F. and Minnie L. (Miracle) Patton. For 23 years Herb worked at the U.S. Steel Mill, and later as a security officer for a local factory. He also worked alongside his family members with their construction business. Herb enjoyed horses, CB radio, and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.He is survived by his companion of 40 years, Joann McCullough, her son, Jim (Debbie) McCullough of Ellwood City and their children, Jonathan McCullough and Brittany (Kelvin) Molina and their son, Jayden Molina. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Myrtle L. "Moody" Patton of Ellwood City, and several nieces and nephews, especially Tom Kelosky, Rudy Kelosky, Mike Kelosky, Vicki Butch, Minnie Jo Lutz, and Mary Benedict.He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Betty J. Kelosky; and his brother, Silas Patton.As per Herb's wishes, there will not be a public visitation. Inurnment will be at the Lillyville Church of God Cemetery.The funeral arrangements are entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.