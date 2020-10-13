1/1
INA M. STREALY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share INA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ina M. Strealy

Ellwood City

Ina M. Strealy, 84, of Ellwood City, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Blair Personal Care Home. Although in ill health, death was unexpected.

Born August 2, 1936, in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William and Pauline (Guy) Lambright.

Ina was affiliated with the Chewton Christian Church. She loved doing crafts, sewing, and quilting. She was a faithful and dedicated Pirate fan.

Ina's love for the Lord our Savior showed in all she did and said. Ina's love for her children and grandchildren was immeasurable! She cherished each and every one of them. She loved music and to sing. She also enjoyed playing bingo. She was known as the artist at her nursing home. She loved and was well loved in return and will always be greatly missed.

Survivors include five children, Cindy Green of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, Robert D. (Barbara) Strealy, Dixie Eichenauer, Fran (Doug) Burr, and Mary (fiancé, Jay Villalta) Hewitt, all of Ellwood City; two sisters, Sally Johnson and Kathy Broome, both of Lakeland, Florida; sixteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Clark; son, Ricky Strealy; grandson, Jason Strealy and siblings, Roy, William Jr, Donald, Patty, Barb and Nancy.

Family and friends will be received at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Slippery Rock Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1545
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marshall Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved