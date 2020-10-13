Ina M. Strealy
Ellwood City
Ina M. Strealy, 84, of Ellwood City, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Blair Personal Care Home. Although in ill health, death was unexpected.
Born August 2, 1936, in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William and Pauline (Guy) Lambright.
Ina was affiliated with the Chewton Christian Church. She loved doing crafts, sewing, and quilting. She was a faithful and dedicated Pirate fan.
Ina's love for the Lord our Savior showed in all she did and said. Ina's love for her children and grandchildren was immeasurable! She cherished each and every one of them. She loved music and to sing. She also enjoyed playing bingo. She was known as the artist at her nursing home. She loved and was well loved in return and will always be greatly missed.
Survivors include five children, Cindy Green of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, Robert D. (Barbara) Strealy, Dixie Eichenauer, Fran (Doug) Burr, and Mary (fiancé, Jay Villalta) Hewitt, all of Ellwood City; two sisters, Sally Johnson and Kathy Broome, both of Lakeland, Florida; sixteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Clark; son, Ricky Strealy; grandson, Jason Strealy and siblings, Roy, William Jr, Donald, Patty, Barb and Nancy.
Family and friends will be received at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Slippery Rock Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com
.