James A. Gallaher Sr.
Franklin Township
James A. Gallaher Sr., 84, of Franklin Township, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia in Cabot following a brief illness.
Born December 11, 1935, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late John Glenn and Pearl Young Gallaher.
James was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Ellwood City. He retired as a master machinist, first from Blaw-Knox Manufacturing in Ellwood City and from HerrVoss until his retirement. James liked to be outdoors, hunt, and fish. He was a Steelers fan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include four daughters, Cindi and Deniese Gallaher, Chrissi Huzinec, and Tina (Cary) Nye; three sons, James Gallaher, Jr., Bob (Lynne) Gallaher, and Dennis Gallaher; brother, Jack (Carol) Gallaher; three granddaughters, Rochelle (Tim) Widdowfield, Loralei (Nick) Hink, and Alexis Gallaher; two grandsons, Zachary James (Kim) Gallaher and Preston Gallaher; and great-grandson, Brixton Hink.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Danna McClellan.
A memorial service will be held at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City, on October 3, 2020, at 1 p.m.
