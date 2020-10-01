1/1
James A. Gallaher Sr.
James A. Gallaher Sr.

Franklin Township

James A. Gallaher Sr., 84, of Franklin Township, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia in Cabot following a brief illness.

Born December 11, 1935, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late John Glenn and Pearl Young Gallaher.

James was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Ellwood City. He retired as a master machinist, first from Blaw-Knox Manufacturing in Ellwood City and from HerrVoss until his retirement. James liked to be outdoors, hunt, and fish. He was a Steelers fan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include four daughters, Cindi and Deniese Gallaher, Chrissi Huzinec, and Tina (Cary) Nye; three sons, James Gallaher, Jr., Bob (Lynne) Gallaher, and Dennis Gallaher; brother, Jack (Carol) Gallaher; three granddaughters, Rochelle (Tim) Widdowfield, Loralei (Nick) Hink, and Alexis Gallaher; two grandsons, Zachary James (Kim) Gallaher and Preston Gallaher; and great-grandson, Brixton Hink.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Danna McClellan.

A memorial service will be held at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City, on October 3, 2020, at 1 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1545
