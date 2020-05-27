Home

Joseph A Tomon Jr Funeral Home & Crematory
97 Grim Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1556

James A. Shablesky

James A. Shablesky Obituary
James A. Shablesky

Ellwood City

James A. Shablesky, 55, of Ellwood City, passed away at his residence on Sunday, May 23, 2020.

Born in Ellwood City on May 29, 1964, James was the son of the late Joseph J. and Shirley M. Scheidemantle Shablesky. James was the owner and operator of JAS Manufacturing. He was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish and the Ellwood City Masonic Lodge #599. James enjoyed cooking and entertaining family, friends and clients. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.

James is survived by his companion, Ashley Hedglin; his four children, Jamie (Mark) Shablesky of Shenango Twp., Jared (Koral) Shablesky of Chippewa Twp., Alavia Shablesky of Boardman, Ohio, and Scarlet Shablesky of Ellwood City; four grandchildren, Rozlynn, Elizabeth, Myah and Jaiden Shablesky; two sisters, Gloria (Larry) Morgan and Christine Bentel, both of Ellwood City; and two brothers, Joseph (Rhenea) Shablesky of Lake Milton, Ohio and Stanley (Lisa) Shablesky of Milford, N.J.

Family will receive friends at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport, on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. We ask that if you attend visitation that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

A Blessing service will be offered at the funeral home on Saturday, May 30th at 10 a.m. with Fr. Mark L. Thomas.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on May 27, 2020
