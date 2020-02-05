Home

JAMES D. CORY

JAMES D. CORY Obituary
James D. Cory

North Sewickley Township

James D. Cory, 69, of North Sewickley Township, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Rochester, on February 3, 1950, James was the son of the late William J. and Betty Jane Kuhn Cory.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy May Oprisu, on July 8, 2013. They were married on September 18, 1997. James was retired from the Darlington Brick Yard and a Veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

James is survived by his three children, Tammy (Gary) Veon, of Enon Valley, James D. (Carrie) Cory, Jr. of Fyffe, Ala. and Leroy D. Cory and his fiancée, Elaine Barto of Darlington; a brother, Charles (Pat) Cory of Hermitage; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, James was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Cory.

Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Feb. 5, 2020
