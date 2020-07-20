1/1
James F. Pirrera
James F. Pirrera

Formerly of Ellwood City

James F. Pirrera, 88, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at The Grove at Harmony.

Mr. Pirrera was born September 10, 1931, in Ellwood City, to the late Gesualdo and Josephine (Buona) Pirrera. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1949. He then enlisted into the United States Marine Corps where he earned medals for Navy Occupation, National Defense, and Good Conduct. Mr. Pirrera loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates, and was an avid bowler, participating in several travel teams.

He is survived by his children, Brad (Shawna), Cindy, Craig (Tammy), all of Florida, and Randy of Tennessee, his six grandchildren, step-granddaughter, three great-grandchildren, step-great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Pauline Fanto, Rose Pirrera, Katherine Pirrera, Lucy Koah, and Anna Butchelli; and his brothers, Anthony, Angelo, and Mario.

As per Mr. Pirrera's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. Interment will be at Locust Grove Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.





Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222
