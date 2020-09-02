James 'Jim' Fred Deal
Formerly of Ellwood City
James "Jim" Fred Deal, of New Wilmington, Pa., formerly of Ellwood City, Pa., passed peacefully among family on Saturday evening, August 22, 2020, at Grove Manor Nursing Home following a lengthy illness with Parkinson's disease. He was 80 years old.
Jim was born in Jeannette, Pa., on March 1, 1940, to John C. and Alice M. (Ticken) Deal. He married Barbara A. Simms on August 18, 1962.
Jim graduated from Jeannette High School in 1958 and Westminster College in 1962 where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education. He earned a Master's in Education from Duquesne University in 1966.
Jim was employed at Riverside High School in Ellwood City, Pa., where he taught history for 35 years. He was instrumental in starting the Riverside Area School District Federal Credit Union in the 70's and worked for many years past his retirement from teaching in reviewing the financial data of the organization. Jim served as president of the PSEA and served on the school's committee to settle contracts. He was a sponsor of the school's Junior Historian's Club. In addition, he painted houses in his off hours from teaching.
Jim was a member of Calvin United Presbyterian Church in Ellwood City for more than 50 years and became a member of New Wilmington Presbyterian Church when he and Barb moved to New Wilmington, Pa. Jim was highly involved in both churches where he served as an usher, a member of session, a member of the finance committee, a leader in the Carpenter's Project, a Sunday school teacher, a Mariners Officer, and a committee member to find new Pastors. He attended various mission trips to Mexico to build homes for the habitat, to Louisiana to assist in Hurricane Katrina, to Johnstown, Pa., to help clean up from the flood, and to Stony Point New York where he helped to minister God's word. He belonged to both the softball team and the volleyball team of Calvin U.P. Church.
In addition, Jim served in various charities: the Food Bank of Ellwood City, the New Castle Food Pantry, Operation Christmas Child, Habitat for Humanity, and the City Rescue Mission.
Due to Jim's love of history, he succeeded in visiting all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Ireland, Scotland, Caribbean Islands, Australia, and New Zealand. He loved the beach and was known to be the first in the water to swim and bogey board. He let his grandchildren bury him in the sand and always volunteered to take each grandchild into the ocean to swim.
Jim was an avid reader, loved to golf, watched or listened to almost all of the Steelers and Pirates games, and was known as the king of card games.
Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara A. Deal of New Wilmington, Pa.; three children, Richard A. Deal of Oviedo, Fla., Kristen B. Davis and husband Jeff of New Castle, Pa., and Kimberly S. Trimpey of Grove City, Pa.; and six grandchildren, Sarah Davis, Noah Trimpey, Kevin Davis, Micah Trimpey, Alina Deal and Nika Deal.
His parents and a twin brother, John "Jack" Deal, preceded Jim in death.
A Service of Remembrance will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Calvin United Presbyterian Church in Ellwood City, Pa. Visitation will occur between 9 and 11 a.m. prior to the service at Calvin U.P. Church. Jim will be buried among family at St. Clair Cemetery in Greensburg, Pa.
Those who wish to remember Jim in a special way may make gifts in his memory to: the Parkinson's Foundation, the Ellwood City Food Bank, or Calvin U.P Church Carpenter's Project.
Online condolences at www.cunninghamfhgc.com
Arrangements by CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME, INC., Grove City.