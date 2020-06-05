JAMES G. WRIGHT
James G. Wright

North Sewickley Township

James G. Wright, 77, of North Sewickley Township, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.

Born June 6, 1942, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Sharp B. and Frances "Birdy" (Knight) Wright. Jim was a co-owner of Wright's Meat Packing in Fombell, where he partnered with his brother since 1955. James was an avid coon hunter and loved to field trail his dogs.

Surviving is a brother, William Wright of Fombell.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Barbara Jean Wright in infancy.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday June 6, 2020, from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. with Rev. Jim Swanson officiating, at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Interment will follow in Camp Run Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
