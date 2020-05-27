Home

James Quinn White

James Quinn White Obituary
James Quinn White

Formerly of Ellwood City

James Quinn White, 52, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital in Georgetown, S.C.

Jim was born January 30, 1968, in Heidelberg, Germany, a son of Olive Lee Bonzo White and the late Don L. White. He grew up in Elwood City, Pa., and the Panama Canal Zone. He graduated Lincoln High School in Elwood. Jim loved his active outdoor life and his time riding his motorcycles.

Jim is predeceased by his father, CSGM Don L. White.

Surviving are his mother, Olive L. White of Beaver Falls, Pa.; three brothers, David Lee White of Mentor, Ohio; Howard Neale White (Erika) of Atlanta, Ga.; and Kenneth Carl White (Debi) of Lakeview, Ohio; the love of his life, Stephanie Floyd Taylor; his nieces and nephews, Emma Jane, Margret Brook, Brittany, Katie, Chrissy, Johnny, Jeremiah, and Elijah; and his beloved dog, Mojo.

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Georgetown, S.C.

Due to the Covid 19, we all ask that anyone attending please be respectful by using Social Distancing.

Please sign a guestbook at: www.mayerfuneralhome.com.

The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on May 27, 2020
