James R. Marshall, 62, of Fombell, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, August 30, 2020, following a brief illness.
Born September 28, 1957, in Ellwood City, he was the son of William R. Marshall and the late Eva (Harriet) Marshall who passed away in 2016. He was married for 39 years to Becky (Pelloni) Marshall as they were married January 3, 1981. She survives.
Jim graduated from Vo-Tech High School in 1976. He was a talented florist, owner and designer of the former Bittersweet Shop in Ellwood City and Amaryllis in Cranberry. He was a member of the American Institute of Floral Designers. He enjoyed working in the yard, cooking and traveling. Jim especially loved working on his flower gardens.
In addition to his father, Bill, and wife, Becky, survivors include a son, Nathan J. Marshall, formerly of Fombell; two sisters, Shari (Jim) Kennedy and Patti (Jay) Petrak, both of Ellwood City; two beloved grandchildren, Madox Smith of California and Adalynn Mohr of Cranberry Township; a number of loving nieces and nephews; and his dog, Gia.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his mother- in-law, Thelma Pelloni in 2009.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday, September 3, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Friends will also be received at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. His brother-in-law, Rev. Jerry Kroll, will officiate. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Victory Family Church, 21150 Route 19, Cranberry PA 16066 in memory of Jim Marshall.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com
.