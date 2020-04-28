|
|
James W.
Walker
Ellwood City
James W. Walker, 39, of Ellwood City, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Jim was born on September 14, 1980, in Ellwood City, to the late James Walker and Peggy (Grant) Spare. He had graduated from Lincoln High School and is a member of the Holy Redeemer Parish. For many years he worked as a heavy equipment operator. An outdoors man, Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, and spending quality time with his children.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Peggy and Joseph Spare; his wife, Heather (Dunn) Walker whom he married on May 27, 2011; his daughter, Ava Walker; his stepdaughter, Paige Leddon; his son, Landon Walker; his sisters, Denise (Alan) Haswell and Valarie Walker (Bill Haswell; and his nieces and nephews, all of Ellwood City.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a public service. A private service will be held for the family at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Ellwood City.
Please keep Jim's family in your thoughts and prayers.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Apr. 28, 2020